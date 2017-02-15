Primal Scream To Support The Stone Roses In Glasgow

15th February 2017, 17:52

Bobby Gillespie and co. will open for the Manchester band at their Hampden Park show.

Primal Scream bobby Gillespie 2016

Primal Scream are set to support The Stone Roses on their upcoming tour.

The Scottish rockers will open for the Manchester band at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 24 June 2017.

 

Also confirmed to join the Loaded rockers is The Beta Band frontman Steve Mason. 

The Stone Roses' Scottish gig will follow a huge sold-out date at London's Wembley Stadium on 17 June.

Comments

Latest The Stone Roses Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

The Stone Roses

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News