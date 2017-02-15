Primal Scream To Support The Stone Roses In Glasgow

Picture Gallery The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
Bobby Gillespie and co. will open for the Manchester band at their Hampden Park show.
Primal Scream are set to support The Stone Roses on their upcoming tour.
The Scottish rockers will open for the Manchester band at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 24 June 2017.
February 15, 2017
Also confirmed to join the Loaded rockers is The Beta Band frontman Steve Mason.
The Stone Roses' Scottish gig will follow a huge sold-out date at London's Wembley Stadium on 17 June.
The Stone Roses were among the bands mentioned on the former footballer's list.
Ian Brown tries to act interested when confronted with a camera… but just LISTEN to the track they’re recording!
