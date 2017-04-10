Listen To The Stone Roses' Love Spreads With Reni's Isolated Drums

Picture Gallery The 50 Greatest Songs From Manchester
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate drummer Reni's birthday with some of his awesome skills.
Today The Stone Roses' Alan "Reni" Wray turns 53, and we're celebrating by listening to some of the drummer's skills.
Our first video features the isolated drums of the Manchester band's Love Spreads single, which is taken from their 1994 Second Coming album.
Listen to it here:
Anyone who's seen The Stone Roses knows Reni's also partial to a drum solo.
Check out the Fools Gold sticksman's work, courtesy of YouTube account SxSidedCircle:
Epic.
Photo: PA
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The Factory Records legend presents and up and coming Manchester band… and more importantly, ADMITS HE’S WRONG.
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which features the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
Comments
Powered by Facebook