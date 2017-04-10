Listen To The Stone Roses' Love Spreads With Reni's Isolated Drums

Today The Stone Roses' Alan "Reni" Wray turns 53, and we're celebrating by listening to some of the drummer's skills.

Our first video features the isolated drums of the Manchester band's Love Spreads single, which is taken from their 1994 Second Coming album.

Listen to it here:

Anyone who's seen The Stone Roses knows Reni's also partial to a drum solo.

Check out the Fools Gold sticksman's work, courtesy of YouTube account SxSidedCircle:

Epic.

