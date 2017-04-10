Listen To The Stone Roses' Love Spreads With Reni's Isolated Drums

10th April 2017, 14:52

Celebrate drummer Reni's birthday with some of his awesome skills.

The Stone Roses Reni drumming 1995

Today The Stone Roses' Alan "Reni" Wray turns 53, and we're celebrating by listening to some of the drummer's skills.

Our first video features the isolated drums of the Manchester band's Love Spreads single, which is taken from their 1994 Second Coming album. 

Listen to it here: 

Anyone who's seen The Stone Roses knows Reni's also partial to a drum solo. 

Check out the Fools Gold sticksman's work, courtesy of YouTube account SxSidedCircle:

Epic.

Photo: PA

Comments

Download the Radio X app

The Stone Roses

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News