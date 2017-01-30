David Beckham Chose Some Great Tracks On Desert Island Discs

Is This The Most Awkward Stone Roses Interview Ever?
The Stone Roses were among the bands mentioned on the former footballer's list.
David Beckham has appeared on Desert Island Discs and revealed some of his favourite tracks.
The former footballer featured as a "castaway" on the Radio 4 show's 75th anniversary, and chose the likes of The Stone Roses' and The Rolling Stones among the eight tracks he'd have stranded with him.
Speaking about the Manchester band's I Am The Resurrection anthem, Beckham explained: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”
Talking about The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses, the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador gushed: “It’s such a strong powerful song, sung by one of the best bands of all time."
Showing off his eclectic taste, the legend also chose Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald and Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz.
Unfortunately, the 41-year old omitted the Spice Girls - his wife Victoria's old band - and his son Cruz's charity single from the list, joking: “I might get into trouble for that.”
The Stone Roses: I Am The Resurrection
The Rolling Stones: Wild Horses
Elton John: Something About The Way You Look Tonight
Ella Fitzgerald: Every Time We Say Goodbye
Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney: The Girl Is Mine
Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers: What A Fool Believes
Alejandro Sanz: No Es No Lismo
Sidney Bechet: Si Tu Vois Ma Mere
