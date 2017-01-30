David Beckham Chose Some Great Tracks On Desert Island Discs

David Beckham has appeared on Desert Island Discs and revealed some of his favourite tracks.

The former footballer featured as a "castaway" on the Radio 4 show's 75th anniversary, and chose the likes of The Stone Roses' and The Rolling Stones among the eight tracks he'd have stranded with him.

Speaking about the Manchester band's I Am The Resurrection anthem, Beckham explained: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”



Watch The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection video here:

Talking about The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses, the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador gushed: “It’s such a strong powerful song, sung by one of the best bands of all time."

Listen to an acoustic version of The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses:

Showing off his eclectic taste, the legend also chose Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald and Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz.

Unfortunately, the 41-year old omitted the Spice Girls - his wife Victoria's old band - and his son Cruz's charity single from the list, joking: “I might get into trouble for that.”

See the full list David Beckham's Desert Island Discs here:

The Stone Roses: I Am The Resurrection

The Rolling Stones: Wild Horses

Elton John: Something About The Way You Look Tonight

Ella Fitzgerald: Every Time We Say Goodbye

Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney: The Girl Is Mine

Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers: What A Fool Believes

Alejandro Sanz: No Es No Lismo

Sidney Bechet: Si Tu Vois Ma Mere