Listen To The Stone Roses' Love Spreads With Reni's Isolated Drums

Blossoms On Supporting The Stone Roses: "It's Just An Honour"
Frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X why opening for the Manchester band at Wembley "will never sink in".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate drummer Reni's birthday with some of his awesome skills.
Today The Stone Roses' Alan "Reni" Wray turns 53, and we're celebrating by listening to some of the drummer's skills.
Our first video features the isolated drums of the Manchester band's Love Spreads single, which is taken from their 1994 Second Coming album.
Listen to it here:
Anyone who's seen The Stone Roses knows Reni's also partial to a drum solo.
Check out the Fools Gold sticksman's work, courtesy of YouTube account SxSidedCircle:
Epic.
Photo: PA
Frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X why opening for the Manchester band at Wembley "will never sink in".
A lot of people have complained about the "awful" artwork to the new Muse album, Drones. Is it really that bad? We've seen a lot worse...
It's Ian Brown's birthday! Here are the very best lyrics from the band that inspired a generation.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Amazon review, which claims to come from The Smiths guitarist's old teacher, rates his Set The Boy Free autobiography.
The festival has announced its improvement plans, including over 3000 metres of preventative drainage.
Comments
Powered by Facebook