Why The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection Is Such A Banger

Let's take a look at why the epic album track is one of the Manchester legends' most-loved anthems.

I Am The Resurrection was the final song on The Stone Roses' 1989 self-titled debut album, but it was definitely a case of last but not least.

With its original version an clocking in at over 08:12, the larger-than-life track is a firm fan-favourite and induces mass sing-a-longs whenever it's played.

But what makes the album track so special? We take a look at one of the Manchester band's most-loved songs...

Listen to it here:

ITS SOUND:

According to reports, The Beatles have quite a bit to do with the song's epic sound, with Alan "Reni" Wren revealing the track came about as a result of a "joke" when Gary "Mani" Mounfield played Paul McCartney’s Taxman riff backwards.

As The Clash reports, the drummer said: “Mani would play the riff backwards during sound-checks and we played along over the top for a laugh. Finally we said, Let’s do this joke-song properly and see what happens.'”

Listen to The Beatles' track below and see if you can hear the similarities:

Despite Reni's admission about taking inspiration from the 1966 Revolver track, it's not something a young Ian Brown would have admitted freely.

After all, in his now infamous early interview with guitarist John Squire, when asked what comments hurt him most about the band, he replied: "That we're influenced by the '60s".

THE LYRICS:

To make a song truly epic, you need some truly over-the-top lyrics- and though its verses are pretty run-of-the mill, they serve their purpose in building towards the song's massive refrain, which sees Ian Brown declare: "I am the resurrection and I am the life".

Now when it comes to messianic imagery, it doesn't get more blatant than that, does it?

And of course it makes for a pretty decent point to stand up with your arms outstreched on the terraces.

See the lyrics in full here:

Down down, you bring me down

I hear you knocking at my door and I can't sleep at night

Your face, it has no place

No room for you inside my house, I need to be alone

Don't waste your words I don't need anything from you

I don't care where you've been or what you plan to do

Turn turn, I wish you'd learn

There's a time and place for everything I've got to get it through

Cut loose, you're no use

I couldn't stand another second in your company

Don't waste your words I don't need anything from you

I don't care where you've been or what you plan to do

Stone me, why can't you see

You're a no-one nowhere washed up baby who'd look better dead

Your tongue is far too long

I don't like the way it sucks and slurps upon my every word

Don't waste your words I don't need anything from you

I don't care where you've been or what you plan to do

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn't ever bring myself to hate you as I'd like

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn't ever bring myself to hate you as I'd like

THE OUTRO:

Let's not forget the track's awesome ending, or rather its second half...

The famous outro, which lasts four minutes (and sees Mani, Reni and Squires close their debut album) is just as beloved as the rest of the song.

Speaking to NME about the instrumental, Mani revealed: "The end section was recorded in one take by me, John and Reni."

The Fools Gold bassist, who referred to it as "a great song followed by one of the best pay-offs of all time," added: "Simply stunning."

Well, we couldn't agree more!

Is The Stone Roses' I Am The Ressurrection your Best Of British track of all time?

Listen to some of best album tracks ever: