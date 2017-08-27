WATCH: Stereophonics Reign Supreme At Victorious Festival 2017

Stereophonics headlined Victorious Festival on Saturday (26 August), playing a career-spanning show which included hits old and new.

Opening their 20-track strong setlist with C'est La Vie and I Wanna Get Lost With You, Kelly Jones then took things all the way back to their first ever single, playing Local Boy In The Photograph.

Watch a clip of their performance track below:

Play Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph at Victorious 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 00:52

See them play Have A Nice Day:

Play Stereophonics - Have A Nice Day at Victorious 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 00:35

Watch the crowd play Just Looking below:

Play Stereophonics - Just Looking at Victorious 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 00:31

Midway through the set, the Welsh frontman delighted the crowds with a classic covers medley, which included AC/DC's Highway To Hell, Black Sabbath's Paranoid, ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin' and Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll.

Play Stereophonics at AC/DC & covers medley at Victorious 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 00:49

Celebrating 20 years since their debut, Word Gets Around, was released, Kelly addressed the crowd, saying: "This was the song that got us our record deal," before launching into their Thousand Trees single:

Play Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees at Victorious Festival 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 01:16

After playing a Performance and Cocktails favourite in The Bartender And The Thief, the band ended the set with Dakota- their enduring anthem from 2005's Language. Sex. Violence. Other?

Watch it below:

Play Stereophonics - Dakota at Victorious 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 00:58

See their full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. C’est La Vie

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Local Boy in the Photograph

4. Have a Nice Day

5. Vegas Two Times

6. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio

7. Maybe Tomorrow

8. White Lies

9. Sunny

10. Highway to Hell/Paranoid/Gimme All Your Lovin'/Dancing in the Dark/Rock And Roll (covers medley)

11. Mr and Mrs Smith

12. Mr Writer

13. Caught by the Wind

14. Just Looking

15. All in One Night

16. Graffiti on the Train

17. Indian Summer

18. A Thousand Trees

19. The Bartender and the Thief

20. Dakota