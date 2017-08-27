WATCH: Stereophonics Reign Supreme At Victorious Festival 2017

"Pursuing Other Projects": The Band Members Who Quit (Or Got Fired)
Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member quit the band or get shown the door. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Kelly Jones and co. proved they rock harder than ever with an epic headline set at the Portsmouth festival.
Stereophonics headlined Victorious Festival on Saturday (26 August), playing a career-spanning show which included hits old and new.
Opening their 20-track strong setlist with C'est La Vie and I Wanna Get Lost With You, Kelly Jones then took things all the way back to their first ever single, playing Local Boy In The Photograph.
Watch a clip of their performance track below:
Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:52
See them play Have A Nice Day:
Stereophonics - Have A Nice Day at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:35
Watch the crowd play Just Looking below:
Stereophonics - Just Looking at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:31
Midway through the set, the Welsh frontman delighted the crowds with a classic covers medley, which included AC/DC's Highway To Hell, Black Sabbath's Paranoid, ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin' and Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll.
Stereophonics at AC/DC & covers medley at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:49
Celebrating 20 years since their debut, Word Gets Around, was released, Kelly addressed the crowd, saying: "This was the song that got us our record deal," before launching into their Thousand Trees single:
Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees at Victorious Festival 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
01:16
After playing a Performance and Cocktails favourite in The Bartender And The Thief, the band ended the set with Dakota- their enduring anthem from 2005's Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
Watch it below:
Stereophonics - Dakota at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:58
1. C’est La Vie
2. I Wanna Get Lost With You
3. Local Boy in the Photograph
4. Have a Nice Day
5. Vegas Two Times
6. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio
7. Maybe Tomorrow
8. White Lies
9. Sunny
10. Highway to Hell/Paranoid/Gimme All Your Lovin'/Dancing in the Dark/Rock And Roll (covers medley)
11. Mr and Mrs Smith
12. Mr Writer
13. Caught by the Wind
14. Just Looking
15. All in One Night
16. Graffiti on the Train
17. Indian Summer
18. A Thousand Trees
19. The Bartender and the Thief
20. Dakota
Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member quit the band or get shown the door. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
David Bowie Life On Mars
Portugal. The Man Feel It Still
Kings Of Leon Waste A Moment
Kelly Jones told Radio X's Gordon Smart why the band don't get complacent ahead of their headline set at Victorious Festival.
The new star of the hit TV show has been commanded by Mel Giedroyc to carry on where she left off.
Comments
Powered by Facebook