WATCH: Stereophonics "Put More Work" Into Live Shows Than Ever

Kelly Jones revealed he puts "more work" into the band's live shows compared to when they first started.

Talking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of their set at Victorious Festival on Saturday (26 August), the Stereophonics frontman revealed why the band's longevity means he can't rest on his laurels.

Watch our clip above.

Asked if he ever gets complacent after decades of success, the Mr. Writer singer explained: "For me, I'm confident in the catalogue, of course. But as a performer over the years, you have to be confident in what you do.

"There's more expectancy about what you do and stuff like that, so I think you put more work into it. I put more work into what we do live now than we ever have. "

The band went on to play a 20-track setlist, including tracks from across their career and their forthcoming 10th album, Scream Above The Sounds.

Celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album Word Gets Around, Kelly told the crowd, "This was the song that got us our record deal," before launching into their 1997 A Thousand Trees single.

See it here:

Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees at Victorious Festival 2017

See their full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. C’est La Vie

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Local Boy in the Photograph

4. Have a Nice Day

5. Vegas Two Times

6. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio

7. Maybe Tomorrow

8. White Lies

9. Sunny

10. Highway to Hell/Paranoid/Gimme All Your Lovin'/Dancing in the Dark/Rock And Roll (covers medley)

11. Mr and Mrs Smith

12. Mr Writer

13. Caught by the Wind

14. Just Looking

15. All in One Night

16. Graffiti on the Train

17. Indian Summer

18. A Thousand Trees

19. The Bartender and the Thief

20. Dakota