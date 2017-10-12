WATCH: Kelly Jones' Story About Richard Branson & His Mum Is Amazing

The Stereophonics frontman has recalled the time he almost missed out on a deal from the tycoon thanks to his mother.

Kelly Jones visited the Chris Moyles Show this morning and reminisced about the early days of Stereophonics.

Asked how the band got signed, the Dakota singer shared the moment Richard Branson called up his house, and almost lost out on a deal thanks to his mum.

"Branson had just left Virgin and he formed his own label called V2," explained the rocker. "He called my mother's house and said, 'It's Richard Branson, can I speak to Kelly, Richard or Stuart?' Like we're the Monkees all in one house..."

He added: "And my mother said, 'Who's this?' He said, 'It's Richard Branson' and she said, 'Yeah right, and I'm Elizabeth Taylor' and put the phone down!"