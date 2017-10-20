Watch Stereophonics' Heartfelt Before Anyone Knew Our Name Video

20 October 2017, 12:49

Stereophonics - Before Anyone Knew Our Name

04:43

Frontman Kelly Jones pays tribute to his late bandmate Stuart Cable in the video for their latest track.

Stereophonics have released a new video, which sees Kelly Jones play heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate, who tragically died in 2010 at the age of 40.

Watch it above.

Before Anyone Knew Our Name, which features on the band's upcoming 10th studio album, sees the Stereophonics frontman reflect on their early beginnings and even reference Stuart Cable's death with the lyrics: "I miss you man". 

The grainy black and white video, which the Welsh singer reveals he recorded on his phone, shows Jones sombrely performing the song on the piano and driving a car. 

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the Scream Above The Sounds track, he revealed: "That's a reflection of losing Stuart Cable".

He added: "Yeah. I think, you know, Stuart left the band and we were still friends for seven years. And then he passed away tragically, and of course people have opinions about what happened and all this sort of stuff. 

"We kept it very private because we were like brothers and we didn't want to dish any dirt. 

Stereophonics' 10th studio album, Scream Above The Sounds, is out on 27 October 2017.

Watch as Kelly Jones tell Radio X's Gordon Smart about the craziest things they've seen on stage:

Trending On Radio X

Liam Gallagher at The Barrowland Ballroom 2017

Liam Gallagher Actually Has A Favourite Blur Song...

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in 2017

Chester Bennington's Will Requests Six Children To Stay Close
The Arctic Monkeys 2004

15 Classic Arctic Monkeys Photos That You May Not Have Seen

Arctic Monkeys

Tom Petty at Bonnaroo music festival 2006

Watch The Late Tom Petty's Last Ever Performance

Stereophonics Tickets

Stereophonics
  • The SSE Hydro
    Glasgow
  • Sat 24 feb '18
    18:30
  • from £32.50
  • Buy Now

Stereophonics Songs

Stereophonics Latest

Stereophonics press image 2017

QUIZ: Can You Match These Stereophonics Lyrics To Their Songs?
Kelly Jones on the Radio X Chris Moyles show

WATCH: Chris Gave Kelly Jones A Bit Of Help With His Announcement...
Kelly Jones speaks to Chris Moyles about Richard B

WATCH: Kelly Jones' Story About Richard Branson & His Mum Is Amazing
Stereophonics press image 2017

Stereophonics Address Death Of Drummer Stuart Cable On New Album
Stereophonics 2017

Stereophonics Add Second London Show To 2018 UK Tour