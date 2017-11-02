WATCH: Crowds Lead Chant For Stuart Cable At Stereophonics' Cardiff Gig

The moment came after Kelly Jones gave a moving performance of Before Anyone Knew Our Name, which was written abut his late drummer, giving the track its live debut.

Crowds at Stereophonics' intimate Cardiff gig led an impromptu chant for Stuart Cable, who passed away in 2010.

The moment came after frontman and band co-founder Kelly Jones played the first ever live performance of their Before Anyone Knew Our Name track, which is a tribute to the late drummer and original member.

Watch our video above, where the Welsh crowds shout: "There's only one Stuart Cable!"

Addressing the crowd at the Cardiff Student Union, Kelly Jones said: "I've never done this one," before launching into the emotional song with only himself on the piano as the accompaniment.

You could hear a pin drop in the crowd, who kept silent throughout the four-minute performance, and before clapping and chanting for the drummer, who tragically lost his life seven years ago.

Watch the full performance below:

Stereophonics were playing the university's Great Hall in aid of Radio X's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

The band, who are currently on course to score a UK No.1 with their 10th studio album, Scream Above The Sounds, also announced Welsh Stadium tour for 2018.

Speaking about the latest show announcements, frontman Kelly Jones said: “The stadium shows are a celebration of twenty years of music. Songs that have come honestly and truthfully and then I can't believe I get to hear all those people singing them back to us. I can't wait to play in front of the crowd that made us!”

STEREOPHONICS 2018 SUMMER SHOWS

Saturday 2 June 2018 - The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Saturday 9 June 2018 - Cardiff City Stadium