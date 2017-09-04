WATCH: Stereophonics Unveil Caught By The Wind Video

Stereophonics have released a brand new single and its accompanying video.

Watch their video above.

Caught By The Wind - which was played by Radio X's Chris Moyles this morning (4 Septemeber) - is the second track to come from their 10th studio album, Scream Above The Sounds, which is set for release on 27 October.

Speaking to Gordon Smart at Victorious Festival 2017, frontman Kelly Jones revealed the band put so much "more work" into what they do now.

Watch him explain why in our video:

Play Stereophonics: We work harder than ever Kelly Jones told Radio X's Gordon Smart just why they rock so hard at Victorious Festival 2017. 00:40

Asked if he ever gets complacent after decades of success, the Mr. Writer singer explained: "For me, I'm confident in the catalogue, of course. But as a performer over the years, you have to be confident in what you do.

"There's more expectancy about what you do and stuff like that, so I think you put more work into it. I put more work into what we do live now than we ever have. "

The band went on to play a 20-track setlist, including tracks from across their career and their forthcoming 10th album, Scream Above The Sounds.

Celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album Word Gets Around, Kelly told the crowd, "This was the song that got us our record deal," before launching into their 1997 A Thousand Trees single.

See it here:

Play Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees at Victorious Festival 2017 Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August. 01:16

Pre-order Stereophonics' Caught By The Wind here.