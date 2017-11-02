Stereophonics Announce Summer 2018 Stadium Shows

The band will play two massive gigs in Wales next June… Find out how to get tickets here.

Stereophonics have announced two special outdoor shows in summer 2018 – the Welsh rockers will kick off the summer playing a massive gig at Glyndŵr University Racecourse Stadium in Wrexham on Saturday 2 June, followed by another huge date at Cardiff City Stadium just one week later on Saturday 9 June.

Tickets for the 2018 dates go on sale on Monday 6 November at 10am via www.stereophonics.com and www.myticket.co.uk.

The band has already confirmed a busy schedule in the first half of 2018 with nine European shows ahead of a 15-date arena tour across UK & Ireland in February and March, where they air tracks from their new album, Scream Above The Sounds, alongside 20 years of classics.

Tonight (Thursday 2 November), Stereophonics play an exclusive and intimate show at Cardiff University’s Great Hall, which is in support of Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

The band recently told Radio X's Gordon Smart that they work "harder than ever" when playing shows...

Stereophonics first played Cardiff City Stadium back in 2010 and followed it up with a sell-out summer show in 2016. When performing at the Racecourse Stadium in the same year they become the first artists to play a live show there since the 1982 Wrexham Festival.

Speaking about the latest show announcements, frontman Kelly Jones said: “The stadium shows are a celebration of twenty years of music. Songs that have come honestly and truthfully and then I can't believe I get to hear all those people singing them back to us. I can't wait to play in front of the crowd that made us!”

STEREOPHONICS 2018 SUMMER SHOWS

Saturday 2 June 2018 - The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Saturday 9 June 2018 - Cardiff City Stadium