Stereophonics For Scarborough Open-Air Theatre Show

Find out how to buy tickets to the All In One Night rockers' outdoor Yorkshire gig this summer.

Stereophonics have announced a headline date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Fresh from the success of their gold-certified Scream Above The Sounds album – which includes their All In One Night, Caught By The Wind and Taken A Tumble singles – Stereophonics will play Europe’s largest open-air arena on Thursday 19 July 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 27 April from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Kelly Jones and co. are set to play a string of dates across spring and summer, including a headline set at Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival and the inaugural RiZE Festival.

Last year saw Radio X host an extra-special gig with Stereophonics at Cardiff University, where they gave their first performance of their tribute to Stuart Cable.

