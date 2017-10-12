Radio X Presents Stereophonics In An Exclusive Gig!

Kelly Jones and co will play a tiny, exclusive show in Cardiff next month - here’s how to get tickets!

Stereophonics are to play an intimate gig in Cardiff for Radio X on Thursday 2 November.

Just 1,200 tickets will be available for the band’s intimate show at Cardiff University’s Great Hall, which is in support of Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

With six number one albums and sales of more than ten million albums worldwide, Stereophonics are one of the biggest Welsh acts of all time. Having celebrated twenty years since the release of their seminal debut Word Gets Around earlier this year, they release their tenth studio album Scream Above The Sounds on 27 October, the week before their intimate Radio X gig.

With the Cwmaman band set to play a huge sold-out arena tour in 2018, tickets for their intimate South Wales show for Radio X and charity Global’s Make Some Noise are expected to be in high demand.

Richard Jones said: “Cardiff Uni was the place for us to check out quite a few bands when we were younger, and it’s the venue where we were given our first gold records for Word Gets Around. So for us to be coming back and doing a gig for a great charity it will be bringing back lots of fond memories. Hopefully it’s still £1 a pint in the student uni bar!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 October at 9am

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. Find out more here



The news comes shortly after the band announced a UK tour for 2018, playing the likes of the London's SSE Arena Wembley, and a homecoming date at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

Kelly Jones recently told Radio X’s Gordon Smart about the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s debut album, Word Gets Around: “As a performer over the years, you have to be confident in what you do.

"There's more expectancy about what you do, so I think you put more work into it. I put more work into what we do live now than we ever have."