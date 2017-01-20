Looks Like Stereophonics Have Finished "Album 10"

Stereophonics have hinted they've just finished working on their 10th studio album.

The Maybe Tomorrow have outfit has taken to Instagram to share a picture of frontman Kelly Jones holding his guitar with the caption, "Album 10," along with a tick.

Album 10. A photo posted by Stereophonics (@stereophonicsofficial) onJan 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST

The new LP is to mark their 20th anniversary and follows 2015's Keep the Village Alive.

Giving an update last July, Jones was adamant their album won't be a "best of" collection, explaining: "I wouldn't want to do that with a bunch of memorabilia and B-sides.

"I want to keep the band moving forward."