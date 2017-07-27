Kelly Jones: Making Our LP Was Like Choosing A Football Team

Kelly Jones says making Stereophonics' new album was "a bit like selecting a football team".

Despite the Welsh rockers being on the cusp of releasing their tenth LP on 3 November, their frontman revealed they don't really make albums in the traditional way.

“We don’t really make albums anymore, we just record songs constantly. It’s a bit like selecting a footage team," the Dakota rocker told Radio X's Chris Moyles.

"There’s a load of songs in the hard-drive and you select the right ones that go together very well.”

Meanwhile, the C'est La Vie band announced their new album will be entitled be Scream Above The Sounds, and revealed its artwork this morning.

We are delighted to announce our new album #ScreamAboveTheSounds . Pre-order now from https://t.co/tsrwpTlrvz . pic.twitter.com/yMsXpLpjtR — stereophonics (@stereophonics) July 27, 2017

The rockers have also unveiled the lead single from the record, All In One Night, which comes as an instant grat. when pre-ordering the new album stereophonics.com.

Speaking about their new material, Jones told Radio X: "There's a lot of different songs on the album, lot of different styles of songs on the album. I think it's quite an uplifting record, you know.

"But this song particularly I wrote in a hotel room in China, we were stuck there for a day before we had to get a flight home."

He added: "It was kinda inspired by this German film I saw."

