Kelly Jones Responds To Bob Dylan's Stereophonics Nod

24th March 2017, 12:11

The Dakota singer gushed that recognition from "the Master" makes him "wanna write a new song".

Kelly Jones Stereophonics

Kelly Jones has responded to a shout out from Bob Dylan, who named Stereophonics among some of his favourite contemporary artists.

When asked who he liked listening to at the moment, the legendary singer-songwriter told The Guardian: "Iggy Pop’s Après, that’s a good record. Imelda May, I like her. Valerie June, the Stereophonics."

Now, the Welsh frontman has returned the favour, taking to Twitter to share his delight at the recognition, writing: " I was brought up on @bobdylan - to get a nod from the Master, makes me wanna write a new song! Kelly"

Meanwhile Stereophonics have revealed that their 10th studio album is complete, with various posts on social media.

The Welsh outfit will be no doubt be taking their new material out on the road when they play headline dates at the likes of Victorious Festival, Kendall Calling and Y Not 2017.

