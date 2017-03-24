Kelly Jones Responds To Bob Dylan's Stereophonics Nod

Kelly Jones has responded to a shout out from Bob Dylan, who named Stereophonics among some of his favourite contemporary artists.

When asked who he liked listening to at the moment, the legendary singer-songwriter told The Guardian: "Iggy Pop’s Après, that’s a good record. Imelda May, I like her. Valerie June, the Stereophonics."

Now, the Welsh frontman has returned the favour, taking to Twitter to share his delight at the recognition, writing: " I was brought up on @bobdylan - to get a nod from the Master, makes me wanna write a new song! Kelly"

I was brought up on @bobdylan - to get a nod from the Master, makes me wanna write a new song! Kelly https://t.co/vtCwxXnpJw — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 23, 2017

Meanwhile Stereophonics have revealed that their 10th studio album is complete, with various posts on social media.

The Album is done can't wait for you all to hear! Kelly pic.twitter.com/qgpZcqibKZ — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 17, 2017