Kelly Jones Responds To Bob Dylan's Stereophonics Nod

Bob Dylan Loves The Stereophonics
The Nobel Laureate has revealed his penchant for Kelly Jones and the Welsh rockers.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Dakota singer gushed that recognition from "the Master" makes him "wanna write a new song".
Kelly Jones has responded to a shout out from Bob Dylan, who named Stereophonics among some of his favourite contemporary artists.
When asked who he liked listening to at the moment, the legendary singer-songwriter told The Guardian: "Iggy Pop’s Après, that’s a good record. Imelda May, I like her. Valerie June, the Stereophonics."
Now, the Welsh frontman has returned the favour, taking to Twitter to share his delight at the recognition, writing: " I was brought up on @bobdylan - to get a nod from the Master, makes me wanna write a new song! Kelly"
I was brought up on @bobdylan - to get a nod from the Master, makes me wanna write a new song! Kelly https://t.co/vtCwxXnpJw— stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 23, 2017
Meanwhile Stereophonics have revealed that their 10th studio album is complete, with various posts on social media.
The Album is done can't wait for you all to hear! Kelly pic.twitter.com/qgpZcqibKZ— stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 17, 2017
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook