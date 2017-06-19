Kelly Jones Lends Voice To Song For Grenfell Tower Victims

The Best Albums Of 1999
The Stereophonics frontman is among the artists taking part in the charity single for the victims of the tragic fire.
Kelly Jones has joined the likes of Leona Lewis, Emeli Sande and Stormzy to record a single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The Stereophonics rocker was among a list of artists spotted arriving at Sarm music studios to sing a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Simon Cowell has organised the recording, which is being released to raise funds for the victim of the tragic fire at the 24-storey block in North Kensington on 13 June.
According to Wales Online, the Dakota singer said: "It's very apt for the subject, I know the song, I've heard it a million times.
"All these things that are happening in London at the minute, and Manchester and everywhere, I think the main thing is people are pulling together.
"I feel honoured to be a part of it so to be hear to today is really important."
According to reports, police now say that 79 people are expected dead, with nine in critical care.
