WATCH: TRNSMT Festival 2018 Unveils Second Headliner

Find out who's been confirmed to play the first Friday night of the Glasgow Green festival next year.

Stereophonics will headline TRNSMT Festival 2018.

Kelly Jones and co. will top the bill at the the Glasgow event - which will celebrate its second year in 2018 - on Friday 29 June.

The All In One Night rockers will be joined on the night by the likes of James Bay, The Script and Jessie J.

This second announcement from the festival follows the news that Liam Gallagher will headline on Saturday 30 June.

The Wall Of Glass singer will be joined by fellow Manchester rockers the Courteeners and BRIT, GRAMMY and Ivor Novello-nominated Wolf Alice.

TRNSMT will be extending its music offering across two weekends this year, also taking place from 6 and 8 July.

Geoff Ellis, Head of DF Concerts, previously said: "We’re bringing some of the best world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come. TRNSMT’s outstanding audience in July this year showed the world why TRNSMT should be central to the festival music calendar. Much like in 2017, TRNSMT will showcase some of the best up and coming talent in the UK, mixed with world-class artists so stay tuned as there’s so much more to come!”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 29 November, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 1 December.

Sign up at www.trnsmtfest.com