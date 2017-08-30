WATCH: Why Scottish Crowds Distract Stereophonics On Stage...

"Pursuing Other Projects": The Band Members Who Quit (Or Got Fired)
Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member quit the band or get shown the door. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.
The All In One Night rockers told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the craziest things they've seen while performing.
Stereophonics have shared the most out-there things they've witnessed while playing live, and it involves nudity.
Asked by Gordon Smart ahead of their headline set at Victorious Festival on Saturday (26 September) whether they've ever been thrown off their stride by something they've witnessed on stage, frontman Kelly Jones revealed: "Yeah, usually in Scotland either in the SEC or the Hydro.
"There's always a woman revealing herself in the venues, which doesn't usually throw me off my stride," he joked. "It just takes me to a different place for a few seconds"
Watch the C'est La Vie singer explain all in our video:
Stereophonics on the craziest thing they've seen on stage
The band talked to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of their set at Victorious Festival 2017.
00:31
The band also revealed how they deal with gig fails and things going wrong on stage, which you may have witnessed for yourself if you've seen them live recently.
According to the band, a LOT can go wrong during their live gigs. However, when it does, the Welsh frontman just breaks out a medley of classic rock tracks.
Find out more here:
How Stereophonics deal with gig blunders
The band talked to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of their set at Victorious Festival 2017.
00:51
Watch the Stereophonics frontman play AC/DC's Highway To Hell at Victorious 2017:
Stereophonics - AC/DC & covers medley at Victorious 2017
Watch them headline the Portsmouth festival on Saturday 26 August.
00:49
Watch their full interview with Gordon below:
Stereophonics talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart at Victorious 2017.
Watch the full interview with the Welsh band.
05:11
