Watch Chris Moyles Perform With Stereophonics In Dublin

17 March 2018, 16:11

Chris Moyles Stereophonics

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne jumped on stage with Stereophonics to perform one of their favourite hits.

The Chris Moyles Show headed out to Dublin this weekend to celebrate St Patrick's Day. And as if drinking Guinness in one of Europe's finest cities wasn't enough, a little treat was organised for them.

During soundcheck for their Friday night (March 16th) show at Dublin's 3Arena, Stereophonics invited Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne on stage to perform C'est La Vie. It's safe to say they absolutely loved it.

Watch the full clip below.

You can follow all of Chris' adventures in Dublin here.

Stereophonics were recently announced to headline Rize Festival in Chelmsford, Essex, alongside Liam Gallagher.

