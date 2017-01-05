When Marilyn Manson & Billy Corgan Covered Girls Just Wanna Have Fun...

Today marks Marilyn Manson's 48th Birthday, and we're celebrating the unconventional rock star by looking back at one of his wackiest ever performances.

Back in 2015, the mOBSCENE singer took part in a joint tour with The Smashing Pumpkins called The End Times Tour, and this moment - where he sings Girls Just Wanna Have Fun with Billy Corgan - has to go down as one of its weirdest.

While in Nashville, Corgan helped the Tainted Love star perform his Antichrist Superstar track, before they broke into an impromptu rendition of Cyndi Lauper's karaoke favourite.

Corgan is also dressed as a nun throughout the performance, which ramps up the wacky factor significantly.

Watch them in action from 4:00 onwards.





There is no denying these two are definitely having fun.

It wasn't always that way for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman in 2015, though, who went viral after being papped while looking sad at Disneyland.

Corgan, in his typical style, replied to the unwanted attention with a rant.

