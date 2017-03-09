John Lydon Calls For Resignation Of Arsene Wenger

John Lydon has revealed he wants Arsene Wenger to resign.

The Sex Pistols legend - who's also a life-long Arsenal fan - has weighed into the criticism surrounding his team's long-term manager, after their poor results, which included their recent 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

In an interview with Gigwise, the PiL frontman said: “He’s been there so long now that there seems to be no way of getting rid of him. He’s so deeply embedded and entrenched in the bureaucracy of the club that it seems impossible to pull him out of there".

The Finsbury Park- born rocker added: “I’d rather drop a league than continue with him. It’s mediocre and it’s unfair to us fans. I’m Arsenal for life and as far as I’m concerned managers can come and go, just like them superstar players who demand too much money.

"Fuck ‘em all! Remember: it’s a game but it’s a game to be enjoyed and that’s been missing for a few years over there.”

Meanwhile, Lydon is preparing to release his Mr Rotten's Songbook- a collection of 40 year's worth of lyrics, which includes original artwork by the punk star.