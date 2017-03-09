John Lydon Calls For Resignation Of Arsene Wenger

WATCH: Kasabian Bring New Album Tracks To Sydney Opera House
The Eez-Eh four-piece also covered Daft Punk's Around The World as they played two nights at the famous venue.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Sex Pistols legend said he'd rather Arsenal "drop a league" than see the French man stay as manager.
John Lydon has revealed he wants Arsene Wenger to resign.
The Sex Pistols legend - who's also a life-long Arsenal fan - has weighed into the criticism surrounding his team's long-term manager, after their poor results, which included their recent 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
In an interview with Gigwise, the PiL frontman said: “He’s been there so long now that there seems to be no way of getting rid of him. He’s so deeply embedded and entrenched in the bureaucracy of the club that it seems impossible to pull him out of there".
The Finsbury Park- born rocker added: “I’d rather drop a league than continue with him. It’s mediocre and it’s unfair to us fans. I’m Arsenal for life and as far as I’m concerned managers can come and go, just like them superstar players who demand too much money.
"Fuck ‘em all! Remember: it’s a game but it’s a game to be enjoyed and that’s been missing for a few years over there.”
Meanwhile, Lydon is preparing to release his Mr Rotten's Songbook- a collection of 40 year's worth of lyrics, which includes original artwork by the punk star.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Ash Shining Light
Red Hot Chili Peppers Under The Bridge
Catfish And The Bottlemen Twice
The Eez-Eh four-piece also covered Daft Punk's Around The World as they played two nights at the famous venue.
Tinder Select is members only, and we're definitely not invited.
Comments
Powered by Facebook