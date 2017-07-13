Watch This Woman's Amazing Reaction To Royal Blood Tickets

Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold LP: Everything We Know So Far
Lady gets Royal Blood tickets
Best reaction ever
00:45
John Tomlinson bought his mother-in-law tickets to the see the Lights Out duo, and she responded in the best way ever.
Royal Blood fans are no doubt gagging to see them embark on their headline UK tour this autumn, but when mega-fan Linda Bowker from Oldham was given tickets to see the Brighton duo for her birthday, she absolutely lost it.
See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by @johnjtomlinson above.
John Tomlinson surprised his mother-in-law with tickets to see the Figure It Out rockers, and bought four more so the whole family could come along too!
Best son-in-law ever?
If that wasn't enough, John asked for a special birthday shoutout for Linda from the lads, and they obliged.
See their response below:
This video is so so good! Happy Birthday! From ya boys x https://t.co/0VnhkyKLAv— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) July 9, 2017
Amazing!
See you in the mosh pit Linda!
Meanwhile, Royal Blood visited Radio X and played Gordon Smart's Beat The Intro game.
See if they ace it here:
Royal Blood play beat the intro game
We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
01:37
Frontman Mike Kerr also showed off his bruised ribs, which got busted when he fell off the drum riser at their homecoming Brighton gig.
Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib
At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here!
00:39
However, we're pretty sure its par for the course most Royal Blood gigs.
Just take a look at the mosh pit from their show at London's Villiage Underground:
Royal Blood mosh pit
See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig.
02:09
Photo: Twitter/Johnjtomlinson
The Wall Of Glass singer has revealed what impressed him about Babyshambles' Drew McConnell and recalled the first time he met Pete Doherty.
