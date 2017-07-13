Watch This Woman's Amazing Reaction To Royal Blood Tickets

Royal Blood fans are no doubt gagging to see them embark on their headline UK tour this autumn, but when mega-fan Linda Bowker from Oldham was given tickets to see the Brighton duo for her birthday, she absolutely lost it.

See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by @johnjtomlinson above.

John Tomlinson surprised his mother-in-law with tickets to see the Figure It Out rockers, and bought four more so the whole family could come along too!

Best son-in-law ever?

If that wasn't enough, John asked for a special birthday shoutout for Linda from the lads, and they obliged.

See their response below:

This video is so so good! Happy Birthday! From ya boys x https://t.co/0VnhkyKLAv — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) July 9, 2017

Amazing!

See you in the mosh pit Linda!

Meanwhile, Royal Blood visited Radio X and played Gordon Smart's Beat The Intro game.

See if they ace it here:

Play Royal Blood play beat the intro game We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers. 01:37

Frontman Mike Kerr also showed off his bruised ribs, which got busted when he fell off the drum riser at their homecoming Brighton gig.

Play Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here! 00:39

However, we're pretty sure its par for the course most Royal Blood gigs.

Just take a look at the mosh pit from their show at London's Villiage Underground:

Play Royal Blood mosh pit See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig. 02:09

Photo: Twitter/Johnjtomlinson