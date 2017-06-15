WATCH: Royal Blood Play Our Beat The Intro Game

Gordon Smart tested Royal Blood on how well they knew some of the biggest introductions in rock, and they rose to the occasion.

The Brighton duo - who are known for their epic drums and distinctive use of the bass - took part in our special Royal Blood Night ahead of the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? album.

Watch our video above and find out what happened when Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher were given the intros for Arctic Monkeys, Led Zeppelin and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark? is set for release on Friday 16 June.

Meanwhile, the Lights Out rockers are set to embark on on a 2017 UK tour, with an extra London date at Alexandra Palace being added due to popular demand.

Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017