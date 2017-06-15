WATCH: Royal Blood Play Our Beat The Intro Game

Watch Watch The Most Epic Moments From Royal Blood's London Show
See our awesome footage of the Lights Out duo at the Village Underground ahead of Radio X's special Royal Blood night tonight.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Royal Blood play beat the intro game
We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
01:37
The Lights Out duo were tested on their musical knowledge by Radio X's Gordon Smart, and they totally smashed it.
Gordon Smart tested Royal Blood on how well they knew some of the biggest introductions in rock, and they rose to the occasion.
The Brighton duo - who are known for their epic drums and distinctive use of the bass - took part in our special Royal Blood Night ahead of the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? album.
Watch our video above and find out what happened when Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher were given the intros for Arctic Monkeys, Led Zeppelin and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark? is set for release on Friday 16 June.
Meanwhile, the Lights Out rockers are set to embark on on a 2017 UK tour, with an extra London date at Alexandra Palace being added due to popular demand.
Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017
Watch it here:
See our awesome footage of the Lights Out duo at the Village Underground ahead of Radio X's special Royal Blood night tonight.
The Figure It Out singer revealed the gruesome evidence of his injury after their comeback gig.
To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood Hook, Line & Sinker (Live At Paridiiso)
Royal Blood Blood Hands (Live At Paridiso)
Moby Natural Blues
Primal Scream Loaded
Plus, the frontman reveals that “1920s jazz” is his main musical influence at the moment…
Over 45 years after its release, Ono is to receive a credit on her late husband John Lennon's classic track.
Comments
Powered by Facebook