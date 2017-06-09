WATCH: Royal Blood Drop I Only Lie When I Love You Video

9th June 2017, 10:40

The Brighton duo have delivered black and white visuals for their latest song.

Royal Blood I Only Lie When I Love You video

The video for Royal Blood's new track has been unveiled.

I Only Lie When I Love You is the next cut from their forthcoming sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?- set for release on 16 June 2017.

Watch their video here: 

Next Thursday, Radio X will be taken over by the loudest UK duo of the moment to celebrate the follow-up to their self-titled debut.
 
From 8pm they’ll be in the studio with Gordon Smart, then from 9pm fans can hear exclusive live tracks from their recent Brighton show.
 
At 10pm Ben and Mike will be in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, taking him through their brand new How Did We Get So Dark? album track by track.
 
Meanwhile, the Brighton duo also announced UK tour dates this Autumn, where they'll be joined by At The Drive In and Black Honey. 

SEE THEIR FULL UK TOUR DATES BELOW: 

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November  – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November – Brighton, Centre

Tickets go on general sale now 

Buy Tickets Button 450 wide

Comments

Latest Royal Blood Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

More on Royal Blood

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

News