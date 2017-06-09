WATCH: Royal Blood Drop I Only Lie When I Love You Video

How To Get Tickets To Royal Blood's 2017 UK Tour
The Lights Out duo have announced dates across the UK and Europe this autumn.
The Brighton duo have delivered black and white visuals for their latest song.
The video for Royal Blood's new track has been unveiled.
I Only Lie When I Love You is the next cut from their forthcoming sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?- set for release on 16 June 2017.
Watch their video here:
Tickets are on sale now! @AtTheDriveIn (UK/IRE) & @BLACKHONEYUK (ALL DATES) support - ticketlinks here: https://t.co/wlRun6Kr37 pic.twitter.com/z9Axfc6eFa— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017
Tickets go on general sale now
