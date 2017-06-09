WATCH: Royal Blood Drop I Only Lie When I Love You Video

The video for Royal Blood's new track has been unveiled.

I Only Lie When I Love You is the next cut from their forthcoming sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?- set for release on 16 June 2017.

Watch their video here:

Next Thursday, Radio X will be taken over by the loudest UK duo of the moment to celebrate the follow-up to their self-titled debut.

From 8pm they’ll be in the studio with Gordon Smart, then from 9pm fans can hear exclusive live tracks from their recent Brighton show.

At 10pm Ben and Mike will be in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, taking him through their brand new How Did We Get So Dark? album track by track.

Meanwhile, the Brighton duo also announced UK tour dates this Autumn, where they'll be joined by At The Drive In and Black Honey.