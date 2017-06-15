WATCH: Royal Blood's Mike Kerr Shows Off His Busted Rib

15th June 2017, 20:45

Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib

At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here!

The Figure It Out singer revealed the gruesome evidence of his injury after their comeback gig.

Back in April Royal Blood played an epic gig at Brighton's Concorde 2, where Mike Kerr revealed to Radio X how he thought he broke a rib.

Now, thanks to some prodding from Gordon Smart, you can see evidence of the injury itself, which by all accounts looks pretty painful.

Watch him unveil his battle scars in our video. 

As part of our special Royal Blood night, the duo also played a beat the intro game with Gordon Smart.

Find out how long it takes them to guess classic tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Led Zeppelin and more.

Royal Blood play beat the intro game

We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Meanwhile, the Lights Out rockers are set to embark on on a 2017 UK tour, with an extra London date at Alexandra Palace being added due to popular demand.

Last week, the band also have unveiled a video for new track I Only Lie WhenI Love You.

Watch it here:

