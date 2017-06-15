WATCH: Royal Blood's Mike Kerr Shows Off His Busted Rib

WATCH: Royal Blood Play Our Beat The Intro Game
The Lights Out duo were tested on their musical knowledge by Radio X's Gordon Smart, and they totally smashed it.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib
At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here!
00:39
The Figure It Out singer revealed the gruesome evidence of his injury after their comeback gig.
Back in April Royal Blood played an epic gig at Brighton's Concorde 2, where Mike Kerr revealed to Radio X how he thought he broke a rib.
Now, thanks to some prodding from Gordon Smart, you can see evidence of the injury itself, which by all accounts looks pretty painful.
Watch him unveil his battle scars in our video.
As part of our special Royal Blood night, the duo also played a beat the intro game with Gordon Smart.
Find out how long it takes them to guess classic tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Led Zeppelin and more.
Royal Blood play beat the intro game
We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
01:37
Meanwhile, the Lights Out rockers are set to embark on on a 2017 UK tour, with an extra London date at Alexandra Palace being added due to popular demand.
Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017
Last week, the band also have unveiled a video for new track I Only Lie WhenI Love You.
Watch it here:
For more guests and music chat, subscribe to the Gordon Smart podcast
The Lights Out duo were tested on their musical knowledge by Radio X's Gordon Smart, and they totally smashed it.
See our awesome footage of the Lights Out duo at the Village Underground ahead of Radio X's special Royal Blood night tonight.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood Hook, Line & Sinker (Live At Paridiiso)
Royal Blood Blood Hands (Live At Paridiso)
Moby Natural Blues
Primal Scream Loaded
Plus, the frontman reveals that “1920s jazz” is his main musical influence at the moment…
Over 45 years after its release, Ono is to receive a credit on her late husband John Lennon's classic track.
Comments
Powered by Facebook