WATCH: Royal Blood Mark “Fairly Mild” Few Weeks In New Vid

Royal Blood have taken to social media to reflect over the past few months.

The Brighton rockers, who released their second album in June, have posted a video alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Past couple of weeks have been fairly mild. x"

Watch it here:

Play Royal Blood share "fairly mild" video The Brighton duo look back over their landmark few weeks. 00:52

Clearly the last few weeks have been anything but, witnessing the band play an epic Glastonbury set to a packed-out audience on the Pyramid Stage, which they paused to celebrate scoring a UK. No. 1 with their How Did We Get So Dark? album.

This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/yW25IyCZyh — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2017

Other highlights no doubt included meeting Brad Pitt. No big deal.

Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt. pic.twitter.com/tdfEogpJoj — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 24, 2017

If that wasn't exciting enough for the Figure It Out rockers, they're set to embark on a headline UK tour this autumn.

However, no one is more excited about their November dates than this unlikely fan from Salford, who was surprised by tickets for her birthday.

See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by her son-in-law @johnjtomlinson below:

Play Lady gets Royal Blood tickets Best reaction ever 00:45

John surprised his mother-in-law with tickets to see I Only Lie When I Love You rockers, and bought four more so the whole family could come along too!

If that wasn't enough, John asked for a special birthday shoutout for Linda from the lads, and they obliged.

See their response below:

This video is so so good! Happy Birthday! From ya boys x https://t.co/0VnhkyKLAv — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) July 9, 2017

Amazing!

See you in the mosh pit Linda!

Meanwhile, Royal Blood visited Radio X and played Gordon Smart's Beat The Intro game.

See if they ace it here:

Play Royal Blood play beat the intro game We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers. 01:37

Frontman Mike Kerr also showed off his bruised ribs, which got busted when he fell off the drum riser at their homecoming Brighton gig.

Play Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here! 00:39

However, we're pretty sure its par for the course most Royal Blood gigs. Just take a look at the mosh pit from their show at London's Village Underground:

Play Royal Blood mosh pit See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig. 02:09

SEE THEIR FULL UK TOUR DATES BELOW:

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - JUST ADDED

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November – Brighton, Centre