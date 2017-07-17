WATCH: Royal Blood Mark “Fairly Mild” Few Weeks In New Vid

17th July 2017, 12:20

The Lights Out duo have documented their epic summer in a highlights vid, which includes a huge Glasto set and a UK No.1 album.

Royal Blood share highlights video on Twitter

Royal Blood have taken to social media to reflect over the past few months.

The Brighton rockers, who released their second album in June, have posted a video alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Past couple of weeks have been fairly mild. x"

Watch it here: 

Play

Royal Blood share "fairly mild" video

The Brighton duo look back over their landmark few weeks.

00:52

Clearly the last few weeks have been anything but, witnessing the band play an epic Glastonbury set to a packed-out audience on the Pyramid Stage, which they paused to celebrate scoring a UK. No. 1 with their How Did We Get So Dark? album.

Other highlights no doubt included meeting Brad Pitt. No big deal.

If that wasn't exciting enough for the Figure It Out rockers, they're set to embark on a headline UK tour this autumn. 

However, no one is more excited about their November dates than this unlikely fan from Salford, who was surprised by tickets for her birthday. 

See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by her son-in-law @johnjtomlinson  below:

Play

Lady gets Royal Blood tickets

Best reaction ever

00:45

John surprised his mother-in-law with tickets to see I Only Lie When I Love You rockers, and bought four more so the whole family could come along too!

If that wasn't enough, John asked for a special birthday shoutout for Linda from the lads, and they obliged.

See their response below:

Amazing!

See you in the mosh pit Linda!

Meanwhile, Royal Blood visited Radio X and played Gordon Smart's Beat The Intro game. 

See if they ace it here:

Play

Royal Blood play beat the intro game

We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

01:37

Frontman Mike Kerr also showed off his bruised ribs, which got busted when he fell off the drum riser at their homecoming Brighton gig.

Play

Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib

At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here!

00:39

However, we're pretty sure its par for the course most Royal Blood gigs. Just take a look at the mosh pit from their show at London's Village Underground:

Play

Royal Blood mosh pit

See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig.

02:09

SEE THEIR FULL UK TOUR DATES BELOW: 

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT
21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - JUST ADDED
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November  – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November – Brighton, Centre

Comments

Latest Royal Blood Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Now Playing

News