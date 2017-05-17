WATCH: Royal Blood Drop Hook, Line & Sinker Video

Royal Blood have dropped a brand new video.

The visuals for Hook, Line & Sinker see the duo perform live to an intimate crowd at Brighton's Concorde 2.

Watch it here:

The duo played their surprise homecoming gig in April, and frontman Mike Kerr told Radio X about the injuries he sustained.

Speaking to Gordon Smart the day after their show, the Figure It Out rocker said: “We had our first show in Brighton last night.

"First gig we’d had in 18 months, which was great, but I ended up falling off the drum riser and I think I’ve broken my rib.”

Last month, the pair also unveiled their first single Lights Out. Watch its video here:

Meanwhile, the band have also announced a European and UK headline tour.

We’re pleased to announce our EU/UK headline tour in Oct/Nov 2017. Can’t wait to see you there.

Royal Blood x https://t.co/wlRun722rH pic.twitter.com/caPxPBjxli — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) May 16, 2017

See their full dates here:

28 October - Lisbon, Campo Pequeno Bullring

2 November– Milan, Fabrique

3 November – Zurich, Halle 622

9 November – Paris, Zénith

10 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

11 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November– Brighton, Centre