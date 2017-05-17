WATCH: Royal Blood Drop Hook, Line & Sinker Video

Royal Blood Announce 2017 Headline Tour
The Lights Out duo have announced dates across the UK and Europe this autumn.
The track is taken from their forthcoming album, How Did We Get So Dark?
Royal Blood have dropped a brand new video.
The visuals for Hook, Line & Sinker see the duo perform live to an intimate crowd at Brighton's Concorde 2.
Watch it here:
The duo played their surprise homecoming gig in April, and frontman Mike Kerr told Radio X about the injuries he sustained.
Speaking to Gordon Smart the day after their show, the Figure It Out rocker said: “We had our first show in Brighton last night.
"First gig we’d had in 18 months, which was great, but I ended up falling off the drum riser and I think I’ve broken my rib.”
Last month, the pair also unveiled their first single Lights Out. Watch its video here:
Meanwhile, the band have also announced a European and UK headline tour.
We’re pleased to announce our EU/UK headline tour in Oct/Nov 2017. Can’t wait to see you there.— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) May 16, 2017
Royal Blood x https://t.co/wlRun722rH pic.twitter.com/caPxPBjxli
2 November– Milan, Fabrique
3 November – Zurich, Halle 622
9 November – Paris, Zénith
10 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
11 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November– Brighton, Centre
