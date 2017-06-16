WATCH: Royal Blood Did "The Bowie Thing" On New Album

Royal Blood have revealed they tried out one of David Bowie's techniques when recording their new How Did We Get So Dark? album.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart as part of our Royal Blood Night, frontman Mike Kerr revealed: "We did the Bowie thing at one point where you get 10 microphones, all about three foot apart going on and on and on...

"And then they all have a gate on them, so the louder you sing, the further the mic picks up, that was amazing."

While it's unclear whether "the Bowie thing" actually made it on to the record, one thing for certain is that their second effort had a huge difference in budget compared to their 2015 self-titled debut.

"We couldn't have done that on the first record," the Lights Out singer mused. "The first half of our first record cost about £300 to make, and suddenly you're like 'yeah we need 10 of the best microphones in the world..."

Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark? Is out now.

Gordon also tested the duo's musical knowledge, playing them the intros to classic tracks and seeing if they could Figure It Out.

See how they got on here:

Play Royal Blood play beat the intro game We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers. 01:37

Mike Kerr also showed off his impressive bruising, after he battered his ribs at their homecoming gig.

Talking to Gordon about it at the time, he said: "First gig we’d had in 18 months, which was great, but I ended up falling off the drum riser...

See the damage here:

Play Take a look at Mike Kerr of Royal Blood's busted rib At their big comeback show in Brighton, the frontman fell off the drum riser - see the gruesome evidence here! 00:39

Meanwhile, the Lights Out rockers are set to embark on on a 2017 UK tour, with an extra London date at Alexandra Palace being added due to popular demand.

Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017

Watch it here:

For more guests and music chat, subscribe to the Gordon Smart podcast