Watch The Most Epic Moments From Royal Blood's London Show

15th June 2017, 13:25

See our awesome footage of the Lights Out duo at the Village Underground ahead of Radio X's special Royal Blood night tonight.

Royal Blood played an intimate show in Shoreditch last night (14 June), giving a stomper of a set at the Village Underground.

The Brighton duo are preparing to release their second album, How Did We Get So Dark? on Friday (16 June), and to celebrate Radio X are hosting a very special Royal Blood night tonight featuring an interview with Gordon Smart and a track-by-track album playback with John Kennedy.

To whet your appetite, check out some of the biggest moments from last night's London show. 

See the crowd going absolutely mental in the mosh pit:

Watch Ben Thatcher's epic drum solo in this video shot by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:

See them perform Out Of The Black:

See their setlist courtesy of setlist.fm here.

Tonight the duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Amsterdam show from 9pm. 

The Figure It Out rockers will be also in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, from 10pm- taking him through their brand new album track-by-track.

SEE THEIR FULL UK TOUR DATES BELOW: 

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT
21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - DATE ADDED
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November  – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November – Brighton, Centre

