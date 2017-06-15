Watch The Most Epic Moments From Royal Blood's London Show

Radio X To Host Royal Blood Night
To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.
See our awesome footage of the Lights Out duo at the Village Underground ahead of Radio X's special Royal Blood night tonight.
Royal Blood played an intimate show in Shoreditch last night (14 June), giving a stomper of a set at the Village Underground.
The Brighton duo are preparing to release their second album, How Did We Get So Dark? on Friday (16 June), and to celebrate Radio X are hosting a very special Royal Blood night tonight featuring an interview with Gordon Smart and a track-by-track album playback with John Kennedy.
To whet your appetite, check out some of the biggest moments from last night's London show.
See the crowd going absolutely mental in the mosh pit:
Royal Blood mosh pit
See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig.
02:09
Credit: Dan O'Connell:
Watch Ben Thatcher's epic drum solo in this video shot by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:
Royal blood's Ben Thatcher drumming at village underground
See him go absolutely wild at the London venue.
00:22
See them perform Out Of The Black:
Royal Blood - Out Of The Black (live at Village Underground)
Royal Blood - Out Of The Black (live at Village Underground)
00:19
Credit: Dan O'Connell
See their setlist courtesy of setlist.fm here.
Tonight the duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Amsterdam show from 9pm.
The Lights Out duo have confirmed a further London show ahead of their Radio X night next Thursday.
