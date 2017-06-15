Watch The Most Epic Moments From Royal Blood's London Show

Royal Blood played an intimate show in Shoreditch last night (14 June), giving a stomper of a set at the Village Underground.

The Brighton duo are preparing to release their second album, How Did We Get So Dark? on Friday (16 June), and to celebrate Radio X are hosting a very special Royal Blood night tonight featuring an interview with Gordon Smart and a track-by-track album playback with John Kennedy.

To whet your appetite, check out some of the biggest moments from last night's London show.

See the crowd going absolutely mental in the mosh pit:

Play Royal Blood mosh pit See the crowds go mad at Royal Blood's Village underground gig. 02:09

Credit: Dan O'Connell:

Watch Ben Thatcher's epic drum solo in this video shot by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:

Play Royal blood's Ben Thatcher drumming at village underground See him go absolutely wild at the London venue. 00:22

See them perform Out Of The Black:

Play Royal Blood - Out Of The Black (live at Village Underground) Royal Blood - Out Of The Black (live at Village Underground) 00:19

Credit: Dan O'Connell

See their setlist courtesy of setlist.fm here.

Tonight the duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Amsterdam show from 9pm.

The Figure It Out rockers will be also in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, from 10pm- taking him through their brand new album track-by-track.

SEE THEIR FULL UK TOUR DATES BELOW:

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - DATE ADDED

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November – Brighton, Centre