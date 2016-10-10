Royal Blood Tweet Joke About Nickelback And They Respond Perfectly

10th October 2016, 11:42

Check out this brilliant Twitter banter - fair play to both sides here!

Royal Blood

Everyone loves a good Nickelback joke. Whether they're your favourite band or you totally loathe them, the jokes are always funny.

The Royal Blood lads seem to think so too, tweeting "Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback." Nice.

But Nickelback did not take it lying down, and sent the perfect response. You've got to hand it to Chad Kroeger, he owned this one.

In the interest on fairness, let's call it a draw.

Royal Blood are said to be in the studio working on the follow up to their eponymous 2014 debut.

