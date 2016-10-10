Royal Blood Tweet Joke About Nickelback And They Respond Perfectly

Royal Blood Tease New Album With Trailer
Are Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher making a comeback in 2017? This clip seems to hint at it…
Everyone loves a good Nickelback joke. Whether they're your favourite band or you totally loathe them, the jokes are always funny.
The Royal Blood lads seem to think so too, tweeting "Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback." Nice.
@realDonaldTrump + @HillaryClinton = @Nickelback— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) October 7, 2016
But Nickelback did not take it lying down, and sent the perfect response. You've got to hand it to Chad Kroeger, he owned this one.
NIckelback jokes are like @royalblooduk , they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don't drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO https://t.co/Gb1IizED4c— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 8, 2016
In the interest on fairness, let's call it a draw.
Royal Blood are said to be in the studio working on the follow up to their eponymous 2014 debut.
