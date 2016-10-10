Royal Blood Tweet Joke About Nickelback And They Respond Perfectly

Everyone loves a good Nickelback joke. Whether they're your favourite band or you totally loathe them, the jokes are always funny.

The Royal Blood lads seem to think so too, tweeting "Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback." Nice.

But Nickelback did not take it lying down, and sent the perfect response. You've got to hand it to Chad Kroeger, he owned this one.

NIckelback jokes are like @royalblooduk , they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don't drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO https://t.co/Gb1IizED4c — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 8, 2016

In the interest on fairness, let's call it a draw.

Royal Blood are said to be in the studio working on the follow up to their eponymous 2014 debut.