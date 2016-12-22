Royal Blood Tease New Album With Trailer

Perfect Pairs: The Greatest Rock Duos
Perfect Pairs: The Greatest Rock Duos
Are Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher making a comeback in 2017? This clip seems to hint at it…
Royal Blood have issued a cryptic trailer that seems to hint at the band returning with new music in 2017.
The duo have posted a 21-second clip that shows frontman Mike Kerr getting a tattoo of “2017” inked on his arm to a backing of murky guitar and drum sounds.
2017. pic.twitter.com/yd102MLUmC— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) December 21, 2016
Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut album. In April, the duo tweeted: “Recording hard. I can’t wait to get new tunes out into the world!”
Their last release was earlier this year with the track Where Are They Now?, which was included in the TV series Vinyl.
Recording hard. I can't wait to get new tunes out into the world! Where is everybody?— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 17, 2016
But it’s not been all work at Royal Blood towers. One of the highlights of 2016 was their epic banter-battle with Nickelback in October, when the duo tweeted: "Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback."
@realDonaldTrump + @HillaryClinton = @Nickelback— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) October 7, 2016
Nickelback responded accordingly:
NIckelback jokes are like @royalblooduk , they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don't drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO https://t.co/Gb1IizED4c— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 8, 2016
