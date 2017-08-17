Royal Blood Talk Meeting Brad Pitt At Glasto 2017

WATCH: Antonio Banderas Nails The Ageing Rock Star In Gun Shy
See the trailer for the forthcoming British comedy, which is set for release in 2017.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Royal Blood have talked about meeting Brad Pitt at Glastonbury this year.
The Figure It Out rockers played an epic set on the Pyramid Stage, where they found out their second album had reached UK No. 1
But, a particular highlight included meeting the Fight Club star, who gave them the thumbs up after their performance.
See a picture of the trio, which Royal Blood jokingly captioned: "Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt."
"Brad enjoyed the show," frontman Mike Kerr told Kerrang Magazine. “It was more important to have my parents there than him, though.”
Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “I mean we meet a lot of strange and wonderful people, so I guess he was another to add to the list.”
The audience at Glastonbury festival might have been thrilled to see the band, but no one on earth is more excited to see the duo than this unlikely fan from Oldham.
Linda Bowker was given tickets to see the band on her birthday, and she absolutely lost it.
See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by @johnjtomlinson:
Lady gets Royal Blood tickets
Best reaction ever
00:45
Watch Royal Blood's video of their "fairly mild" year so far:
Royal Blood share "fairly mild" video
The Brighton duo look back over their landmark few weeks.
00:52
Photo: Instagram/RoyalBlood
