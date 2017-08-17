Royal Blood Talk Meeting Brad Pitt At Glasto 2017

Royal Blood have talked about meeting Brad Pitt at Glastonbury this year.

The Figure It Out rockers played an epic set on the Pyramid Stage, where they found out their second album had reached UK No. 1

But, a particular highlight included meeting the Fight Club star, who gave them the thumbs up after their performance.

See a picture of the trio, which Royal Blood jokingly captioned: "Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt."

Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) onJun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

"Brad enjoyed the show," frontman Mike Kerr told Kerrang Magazine. “It was more important to have my parents there than him, though.”

Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “I mean we meet a lot of strange and wonderful people, so I guess he was another to add to the list.”

The audience at Glastonbury festival might have been thrilled to see the band, but no one on earth is more excited to see the duo than this unlikely fan from Oldham.

Linda Bowker was given tickets to see the band on her birthday, and she absolutely lost it.

See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by @johnjtomlinson:

Play Lady gets Royal Blood tickets Best reaction ever 00:45

Watch Royal Blood's video of their "fairly mild" year so far:

Play Royal Blood share "fairly mild" video The Brighton duo look back over their landmark few weeks. 00:52

Photo: Instagram/RoyalBlood



