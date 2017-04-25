Royal Blood Unveil New Songs At Intimate Brighton Show

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher performed their first live show in two years at Brighton’s Concorde 2 - and gave fans a sneak preview of some of their new material. Tickets for the show only went on sale that morning.

Opening with the very first live performance of the track Where Are You Now?, which first appeared on the soundtrack to TV show Vinyl in 2015, the pair followed it up with the latest single Lights Out.

Other new tracks were I Only Lie When I Love You and She’s Creeping, both of which will be released on the band’s second album, How Did We Get So Dark? which drops on Friday 16 June.

Royal Blood setlist for Brighton Concorde 2, Monday 24 April 2017:

Where Are You Now? (first ever performance)

Lights Out (first ever performance)

Figure It Out

I Only Lie When I Love You (first ever performance)

Come on Over

She's Creeping (first ever performance)

Little Monster

Hook, Line & Sinker

Loose Change

Encore:

Ten Tonne Skeleton

Out of the Black

Royal Blood have announced a UK mini-tour for May, with tickets going on sale on Friday 28 April at 9am:

17 May - Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 May - Newcastle O2 Academy

19 May - Southampton O2 Guildhall

20 May - Leicester O2 Academy