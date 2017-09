All You Need To Know About The New Royal Blood Album

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher take Radio X’s John Kennedy through their second LP, How Did We Get So Dark?

How Did We Get So Dark? is the long awaited follow-up to the Royal Blood's 2014 self-titled debut

Listen to Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, as the duo take him through their brand new album track-by-track.

Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark? track listing:



How Did We Get So Dark?

Lights Out

I Only Lie When I Love You

She's Creeping

Look Like You Know

Where Are You Now?

Don't Tell

Hook, Line & Sinker

Hole in Your Heart

Sleep



The Lights Out duo also unveiled a video for their brand new track, I Only Lie When I Love You

Watch it here:

Royal Blood are also preparing for a summer of festival appearances, including slots at Glastonbury, Summer Sonic, Lollapalooza and the Eden Sessions.

See their full UK tour dates below:

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - DATE ADDED

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November – Brighton, Centre