WATCH: Royal Blood's Lights Out Is Dropping Tomorrow

12th April 2017, 17:15

The duo have teased that their new material is coming very soon.

Royal Blood Lights Out Twitter video teaser

Royal Blood have posted another video teasing new music on Thursday (13 April).

The Brighton duo - who are preparing to release their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark? , on 16 June - posted a video the caption: "LIGHTS OUT. 7pm BST April 13th".

Watch it here:

The track marks the first new material to come from the band since the release of their self-titled debut in 2014.

Yesterday, the Figure It Out rockers revealed the name of their sophomore album and its artwork by sharing a video of it being painted on a wall.

See their finished artwork here:

Photo: Twitter/Royal Blood

