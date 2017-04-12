WATCH: Royal Blood's Lights Out Is Dropping Tomorrow

Royal Blood have posted another video teasing new music on Thursday (13 April).

The Brighton duo - who are preparing to release their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark? , on 16 June - posted a video the caption: "LIGHTS OUT. 7pm BST April 13th".

Watch it here:

LIGHTS OUT. 7pm BST April 13th pic.twitter.com/2JCoZOsmo4 — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 12, 2017

The track marks the first new material to come from the band since the release of their self-titled debut in 2014.

Yesterday, the Figure It Out rockers revealed the name of their sophomore album and its artwork by sharing a video of it being painted on a wall.

See their finished artwork here:

Photo: Twitter/Royal Blood