Royal Blood Stop Glastonbury Set To Toast Number 1 Album

23rd June 2017, 18:32

The duo's second album, How Did We Get So Dark? has hit the top spot.

Royal Blood Glastonbury 2017

Royal Blood have learned that their second album. How Did We Get So Dark? has hit Number 1 in the UK charts… just as they took to the stafe at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The duo stopped their Pyramid Stage set to toast the crowd in champagne before launching into their hit Figure It Out. Their second album was released a week ago and has followed their self-titled debut to the top spot in the UK.

Speaking to the OfficialCharts.com just before taking their main stage set, the band were overwhelmed, commenting: "Wow. Just wow....can we just say, thank you so much.”

Royal Blood Glastonbury 2017 setlist:

Where Are You Now
Lights Out
Come On Over
I Only Lie When I Love You
Little Monster
Hook Like & Sinker
Hole In Your Heart
Figure It Out
Loose Change
Ten Tonne Skeleton
Out Of The Black

The Brighton duo's debut was the fastest-selling rock debut in 3 years when it hit the top of the charts on. its release in August 2014.

How Did We Get So Dark? finished with almost 22,000 combined sales ahead of their nearest competitiot Ed Sheeran.

Last week, Ben Kerr and Mike Thatcher told Radio X's Gordon Smart about some of the influences behind the album.

Play

Royal Blood did the "Bowie thing" on their new album

The Lights Out rockers talk recording their How Did We Get So Dark? LP

01:23

They also took time to play a game of "Classic Rock Beat The Intro"... Watch how they got on here!

Play

Royal Blood play beat the intro game

We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

01:37

Comments

Latest Royal Blood Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Latest On Radio X

Now Playing

Rich Walters

2am - 6am

Email the show

Text 83936

Rich Walters

News