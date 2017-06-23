Royal Blood Stop Glastonbury Set To Toast Number 1 Album

Watch All You Need To Know About The New Royal Blood Album
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher take Radio X’s John Kennedy through their second LP, How Did We Get So Dark?
The duo's second album, How Did We Get So Dark? has hit the top spot.
Royal Blood have learned that their second album. How Did We Get So Dark? has hit Number 1 in the UK charts… just as they took to the stafe at this year’s Glastonbury festival.
The duo stopped their Pyramid Stage set to toast the crowd in champagne before launching into their hit Figure It Out. Their second album was released a week ago and has followed their self-titled debut to the top spot in the UK.
Speaking to the OfficialCharts.com just before taking their main stage set, the band were overwhelmed, commenting: "Wow. Just wow....can we just say, thank you so much.”
This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/yW25IyCZyh— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2017
The Brighton duo's debut was the fastest-selling rock debut in 3 years when it hit the top of the charts on. its release in August 2014.
How Did We Get So Dark? finished with almost 22,000 combined sales ahead of their nearest competitiot Ed Sheeran.
Last week, Ben Kerr and Mike Thatcher told Radio X's Gordon Smart about some of the influences behind the album.
Royal Blood did the "Bowie thing" on their new album
The Lights Out rockers talk recording their How Did We Get So Dark? LP
They also took time to play a game of "Classic Rock Beat The Intro"... Watch how they got on here!
Royal Blood play beat the intro game
We tested the Brighton Duo on Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
