Royal Blood Announce UK Mini-Tour

Royal Blood have announced new tour dates in May 2017.

The Lights Out rockers have confirmed they'll play four gigs across the UK, with support from indie-shoegaze four-piece and fellow Brightonite's Black Honey.

First batch of UK dates here – we’re very excited. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 28th April. pic.twitter.com/FZ1d4uRr6M — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 18, 2017

The dates kick off on Wednesday 17 May at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and end on Saturday 20 May at the Leciester O2 Academy.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 April from 9am.

See their newly announced dates here:

17 May - Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 May - Newcastle O2 Academy

19 May - Southampton O2 Guildhall

20 May - Leicester O2 Academy

The news comes after the Brighton duo announced the details of their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark?

Lights Out is the first single to be taken from their sophomore LP, and our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Watch the video here:

Royal Blood’s summer festival touring starts at the New York City Governors Ball, and ends with Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival in August.

On this side of the pond, the Figure It Out rockers will play Glastonbury 2017 and headline the Eden project.

SEE THE FULL TRACKLISTING FOR HOW DID WE GET SO DARK? HERE:

1. How Did We Get So Dark?

2. Lights Out

3. I Only Lie When I Love You

4. She’s Creeping

5. Looks Like You Know

6. Where Are You Now?

7. Don’t Tell

8. Hook, Line & Sinker

9. Hole In Your Heart

10. Sleep