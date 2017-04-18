Royal Blood Announce UK Mini-Tour

WATCH: Royal Blood Unveil Video For Lights Out Single
The duo have debuted the first cut from their How Did We Get So Dark? album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Lights Out rockers have announced four special dates in May with support from Black Honey.
Royal Blood have announced new tour dates in May 2017.
The Lights Out rockers have confirmed they'll play four gigs across the UK, with support from indie-shoegaze four-piece and fellow Brightonite's Black Honey.
First batch of UK dates here – we’re very excited. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 28th April. pic.twitter.com/FZ1d4uRr6M— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 18, 2017
The dates kick off on Wednesday 17 May at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and end on Saturday 20 May at the Leciester O2 Academy.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 April from 9am.
The news comes after the Brighton duo announced the details of their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark?
Lights Out is the first single to be taken from their sophomore LP, and our Radio X Record Of The Week.
Watch the video here:
Royal Blood’s summer festival touring starts at the New York City Governors Ball, and ends with Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival in August.
On this side of the pond, the Figure It Out rockers will play Glastonbury 2017 and headline the Eden project.
1. How Did We Get So Dark?
2. Lights Out
3. I Only Lie When I Love You
4. She’s Creeping
5. Looks Like You Know
6. Where Are You Now?
7. Don’t Tell
8. Hook, Line & Sinker
9. Hole In Your Heart
10. Sleep
The duo have debuted the first cut from their How Did We Get So Dark? album.
Royal Blood are BACK! sO, from The White Stripes to Daft Punk to Crystal Castles, let's look at some of the best musical duos.
1am - 4am
Text 83836
They've joined the likes of Florence Welch and Michael Stipe in signing a guitar to be raffled for the organisation.
The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has shared a snap of himself and the Sheila star on Instagram.
Comments
Powered by Facebook