Royal Blood Announce How Did We Get So Dark? Album With Mural Vid

11th April 2017, 17:31

Get the artwork and release date for the duo's second album here.

Royal Blood press shot 2017

Royal Blood have announced the details of their second studio album.

The Brighton duo took to social media today (11 April) to reveal their How Did We Get So Dark? will be released on 16 June 2017.

The band also posted a video of themselves creating the artwork on a wall, leaving their fans to Figure It Out.

See the finished article in their Facebook post: 

