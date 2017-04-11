Royal Blood Announce How Did We Get So Dark? Album With Mural Vid

Royal Blood Tease New Music With Studio Video
The duo seem set to return at any moment…
Get the artwork and release date for the duo's second album here.
Royal Blood have announced the details of their second studio album.
The Brighton duo took to social media today (11 April) to reveal their How Did We Get So Dark? will be released on 16 June 2017.
The band also posted a video of themselves creating the artwork on a wall, leaving their fans to Figure It Out.
See the finished article in their Facebook post:
