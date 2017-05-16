Royal Blood Announce 2017 Headline Tour

Royal Blood have announced tour dates for 2017.

The Figure It Out rockers will play shows across November, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace and culminating in a homecoming gig at Brighton Centre.

We’re pleased to announce our EU/UK headline tour in Oct/Nov 2017. Can’t wait to see you there.

Royal Blood x https://t.co/wlRun722rH pic.twitter.com/caPxPBjxli — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) May 16, 2017

Early access to tickets will start on Wednesday 24 May at 9am, with tickets going on general sale on 26 May.

Meanwhile, the Brighton duo are preparing to release their sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? on 15 May. From it so far comes their epic Lights Out single and video, which was debuted last month.

See their full tour dates below:

28 October - Lisbon, Campo Pequeno Bullring

2 November– Milan, Fabrique

3 November – Zurich, Halle 622

9 November – Paris, Zénith

10 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

11 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November– Brighton, Centre