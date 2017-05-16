Royal Blood Announce 2017 Headline Tour

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr Thinks He Broke A Rib At Their Brighton Gig
The Lights Out rocker told Radio X how their first show in 18 months left him with an injury.
The Lights Out duo have announced dates across the UK and Europe this autumn.
Royal Blood have announced tour dates for 2017.
The Figure It Out rockers will play shows across November, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace and culminating in a homecoming gig at Brighton Centre.
We’re pleased to announce our EU/UK headline tour in Oct/Nov 2017. Can’t wait to see you there.— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) May 16, 2017
Royal Blood x https://t.co/wlRun722rH pic.twitter.com/caPxPBjxli
Early access to tickets will start on Wednesday 24 May at 9am, with tickets going on general sale on 26 May.
Meanwhile, the Brighton duo are preparing to release their sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? on 15 May. From it so far comes their epic Lights Out single and video, which was debuted last month.
Watch it here:
2 November– Milan, Fabrique
3 November – Zurich, Halle 622
9 November – Paris, Zénith
10 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
11 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November– Brighton, Centre
Royal Blood made a spectacular return to the live stage last night (24 April), with a tiny homecoming show.
