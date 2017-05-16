Royal Blood Announce 2017 Headline Tour

16th May 2017, 10:03

The Lights Out duo have announced dates across the UK and Europe this autumn.

Royal Blood press shot 2017

Royal Blood have announced  tour dates for 2017.

The Figure It Out rockers will play shows across November, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace and culminating in a homecoming gig at Brighton Centre. 

Early access to tickets will start on Wednesday 24 May at 9am, with tickets going on general sale on 26 May. 

Meanwhile, the Brighton duo are preparing to release their sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? on 15 May. From it so far comes their epic Lights Out single and video, which was debuted last month.

Watch it here:

See their full tour dates below: 

28 October - Lisbon, Campo Pequeno Bullring

2 November– Milan, Fabrique

3 November – Zurich, Halle 622

9 November – Paris, Zénith

10 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

11 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November  – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November– Brighton, Centre

Comments

Latest Royal Blood Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

More on Royal Blood

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News