Radio X To Host Royal Blood Night

Royal Blood Add Extra Date To 2017 UK Tour
The Lights Out duo have confirmed a further London show ahead of their Radio X night next Thursday.
To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.
Royal Blood are set for a very special Radio X takeover.
How Did We Get So Dark? - the long awaited follow-up to the band's 2014 self-titled debut - is set for release on 16 June 2017, and to celebrate Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be in the Radio X studio the night before.
The Brighton duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Brighton show from 9pm.
Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X— Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017
Watch it here:
Royal Blood are also preparing for a summer of festival appearances, including slots at Glastonbury, Summer Sonic, Lollapalooza and the Eden Sessions.
The Brighton duo have delivered black and white visuals for their latest song.
