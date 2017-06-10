Radio X To Host Royal Blood Night

10th June 2017, 08:00

To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.

Royal Blood press shot 2017

Royal Blood are set for a very special Radio X takeover.

How Did We Get So Dark? - the long awaited follow-up to the band's 2014 self-titled debut - is set for release on 16 June 2017, and to celebrate Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be in the Radio X studio the night before.

The Brighton duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Brighton show from 9pm.

The Figure It Out rockers will be also in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, from 10pm- taking him through their brand new album track-by-track.
 
Fans hoping to see them live may just have one more chance, as they added an extra London date to their headline UK tour.
 
This week, the Lights Out duo also unveiled a video for their brand new track, I Only Lie When I Love You today (9 June).

Watch it here:

Royal Blood are also preparing for a summer of festival appearances, including slots at Glastonbury, Summer Sonic, Lollapalooza and the Eden Sessions.

See their full UK tour dates below: 

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 November – Reading, Rivermead
16 November – Manchester, Arena
17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT
21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - DATE ADDED
24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 November  – Dublin, 3Arena
28 November – Bournemouth, BIC
29 November – Brighton, Centre

