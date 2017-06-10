Radio X To Host Royal Blood Night

Royal Blood are set for a very special Radio X takeover.

How Did We Get So Dark? - the long awaited follow-up to the band's 2014 self-titled debut - is set for release on 16 June 2017, and to celebrate Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be in the Radio X studio the night before.

The Brighton duo kick things off from 8pm with an interview with Gordon Smart, who will then play exclusive live tracks from their recent Brighton show from 9pm.

The Figure It Out rockers will be also in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, from 10pm- taking him through their brand new album track-by-track.

Fans hoping to see them live may just have one more chance, as they added an extra London date to their headline UK tour.

Due to demand we've added a 2nd night at Alexandra Palace - https://t.co/sKpUNvw63I pic.twitter.com/5zmYCnQt7X — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 9, 2017

Watch it here:

Royal Blood are also preparing for a summer of festival appearances, including slots at Glastonbury, Summer Sonic, Lollapalooza and the Eden Sessions.

See their full UK tour dates below:

13 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 November – Reading, Rivermead

16 November – Manchester, Arena

17 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 November – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 November – London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

21 November - London, Alexandra Palace - DATE ADDED

24 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 November – Dublin, 3Arena

28 November – Bournemouth, BIC

29 November – Brighton, Centre