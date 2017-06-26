Have Royal Blood Just Had The Best Weekend Ever?

As brilliant weekends go, Royal Blood have just nailed it.



The duo of Ben Kerr and Mike Thatcher performed a stunning set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening, just moments after they learned that their second album. How Did We Get So Dark? hit Number 1 in the UK charts.

This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/yW25IyCZyh — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2017

The duo stopped their set in mid flow to toast the crowd in champagne before launching into their hit Figure It Out.

The best moment of our lives. pic.twitter.com/ixCnzhwFUH — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2017

How Did We Get So Dark? was released a week ago and has followed their self-titled debut to the top spot in the UK. Nice.

Play Royal Blood did the "Bowie thing" on their new album The Lights Out rockers talk recording their How Did We Get So Dark? LP 01:23

Then, on Saturday, the duo posted this photo of a super-fan that was spotted watching the band’s set. It’s only bloody Brad Pitt!

Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt. pic.twitter.com/tdfEogpJoj — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 24, 2017

And that’s not all… on Sunday, they posted a photo of themselves hanging out with the super-cool garage legends Kurupt FM (from the TV comedy show People Just Do Nothing).

When the K's come up, the trousers come down. @KuruptFM pic.twitter.com/7Lvpz9osHg — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 25, 2017

Once you’ve had a weekend as wild as that, there’s only one way to round it off. Ball pool!

Watch how Royal Blood got on when Radio X’s Gordon Smart challenged them to a game of Beat The Intro: