Have Royal Blood Just Had The Best Weekend Ever?

26th June 2017, 17:31

First they get a second Number 1 album, then they’re hanging out with Brad Pitt!

Royal Blood Glastonbury 2017

As brilliant weekends go, Royal Blood have just nailed it.

The duo of Ben Kerr and Mike Thatcher performed a stunning set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening, just moments after they learned that their second album. How Did We Get So Dark? hit Number 1 in the UK charts.

The duo stopped their set in mid flow to toast the crowd in champagne before launching into their hit Figure It Out.

How Did We Get So Dark? was released a week ago and has followed their self-titled debut to the top spot in the UK. Nice.

Then, on Saturday, the duo posted this photo of a super-fan that was spotted watching the band’s set. It’s only bloody Brad Pitt!

And that’s not all… on Sunday, they posted a photo of themselves hanging out with the super-cool garage legends Kurupt FM (from the TV comedy show People Just Do Nothing).

Once you’ve had a weekend as wild as that, there’s only one way to round it off. Ball pool!

Watch how Royal Blood got on when Radio X’s Gordon Smart challenged them to a game of Beat The Intro:

