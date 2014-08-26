BEST ALBUMS OF 2014: Royal Blood

JOHN KENNEDY TALKS TO ROYAL BLOOD

The duo of Mike Kerr on bass and Ben Thatcher on drums was only formed in 2013, but already they're one of the most exciting new bands in Britain today. Recalling the power duos of The White Stripes and Death From Above 1979, the band quickly came to the attention of Arctic Monkeys, whose management snapped them up.

They released their debut single, Out Of The Black, in November 2013 and became one of Radio X's Great X-Pectations tips for 2014 in January of this year. With a high profile support slot at the Arctic Monkeys shows in Finsbury Park in May, Royal Blood owned the summer of 2014.

Now comes their debut album - a short-but-sweet blast of attitude and instrumental prowess that proves less in more when it comes to visceral rock and roll.

You can sample the album below:

ROYAL BLOOD - FIGURE IT OUT

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Royal Blood - Figure It Out on MUZU.TV.

ROYAL BLOOD - COME ON OVER

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Royal Blood - Come On Over on MUZU.TV.

ROYAL BLOOD - OUT OF THE BLACK

ROYAL BLOOD - LITTLE MONSTER

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Royal Blood - Figure It Out on MUZU.TV.

DOWNLOAD THE ROYAL BLOOD ALBUM FROM ITUNES: