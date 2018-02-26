The Rolling Stones Announce 2018 UK & Ireland Tour Dates

The Paint It Black legends will finally be bringing their No Filter tour to their home turf.

The Rolling Stones have announced their first tour dates on this side of the pond for four years.

Watch their latest tour announcement video above.

The Gimme Shelter rockers - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - will rock stadiums in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff this summer, as part of the second leg of their hugely popular No Filter Tour.

The run includes two stops in the British capital at London Stadium on 22 May, and Twickenham Stadium on 19 June.

The last time the Paint It Black legends played the UK was at their iconic performance at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2013.

The legendary outfit also sold out two unforgettable nights at London's Hyde Park- 44 years after they played the landmark location for free.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland.

"It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.’’

Drummer Charlie said: “The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

Bassist and rhythm guitarist Ronnie added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy ... its infectious."

Tickets for the shows, which are sponsored by Jeep, go on general sale on Friday 2 March.

The Rolling Stones No Filter UK tour dates:

22 May 2018 - London: London Stadium

5 June 2018 - Manchester, Old Trafford Football Stadium

9 June 2018 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

15 June 2018 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

19 June 2018 - London, Twickenham Stadium