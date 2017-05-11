Why There's No UK Dates On The Rolling Stones' European Tour...

The Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour
The Paint It Black legends will embark on European dates throughout September and October.
Yesterday saw The Rolling Stones announce their No Filter European tour.
Despite the Paint It Black rockers set to play the likes of Hamburg, Paris and Stockholm, no dates were confirmed for their home turf in blighty.
Now, according to the band, who took to their official Twitter to explain the omission, there are no UK dates due to "lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures".
Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run,due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures. Hope to be here in 2018 pic.twitter.com/X3NGYO5sE3— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 11, 2017
However, the band added that they "hope to be here in 2018".
These new dates follow their ground-breaking tour of South America in 2016, which culminated in their historic free concert in Havana, Cuba.
Mick Jagger said of the news: “I'm so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.”
Keith Richards added: “Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!!”
See the dates and get a taste of what to expect here:
The Rolling Stones - NO FILTER
See the dates and get a taste of what to expect.
00:55
Find out more and get ticket sales info here.
9 September - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark
12 September - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 September - Spielberg, Austria - Spielberg at Red Bull Ring
20 September - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
23 September - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls
27 September - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
30 September - *Amsterdam, Holland - *Amsterdam ArenA
3 October - *Copenhagen, Denmark - *Parken Stadium
9 October - *Dusseldorf, Germany - *Esprit arena
12 October - *Stockholm, Sweden - *Friends Arena
15 October - *Arnhem, Holland - *GelreDome
19 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena
22 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena
*The Rolling Stones concerts in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Arnhem and Paris will be under cover with a roof facility at each stadium.
