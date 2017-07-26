WATCH: Remember Mick & Keith’s Corner Shop?

The Greatest Frontmen Of All Time
Throwing shapes, throwing tantrums, throwing TVs. Celebrate Jagger's birthday with our rundown of the best frontmen ever.
STELLA STREET - Mick & Keith's Corner Shop skit
See Phil Cornwell's hilarious impression of The Stones frontman in this throwback clip.
Take a walk down memory lane with this hilarious Stella Street sketch.
Today is Mick Jagger's 74th Birthday, so what better way to celebrate the snake-hipped frontman than by remembering this 90s comedy sketch?
Stella Street - which was the brainchild of Phil Cornwell, John Sessions and Peter Richardson - famously sent up celebs from across the entertainment world... and of course The Rolling Stones frontman didn't escape the parody treatment either.
The sketch features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards doing the least rock 'n' roll thing possible, and that's setting up a corner shop in "leafy Surbiton".
Watch Phil Cornwell's hilarious impression of Jagger in the BBC Two mockumentary in our video above.
See Mick Jagger singing (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction throughout the years:
Mick Jagger sings Satisfaction in six different decades.
The changing face (or not) of the Rolling Stone...
Celebrate the changing face of the Rolling Stones frontman by watching him play the same song across 50 years.
