WATCH: Remember Mick & Keith’s Corner Shop?

Today is Mick Jagger's 74th Birthday, so what better way to celebrate the snake-hipped frontman than by remembering this 90s comedy sketch?

Stella Street - which was the brainchild of Phil Cornwell, John Sessions and Peter Richardson - famously sent up celebs from across the entertainment world... and of course The Rolling Stones frontman didn't escape the parody treatment either.

The sketch features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards doing the least rock 'n' roll thing possible, and that's setting up a corner shop in "leafy Surbiton".

Watch Phil Cornwell's hilarious impression of Jagger in the BBC Two mockumentary in our video above.

Credit: BBC/Stella Street

See Mick Jagger singing (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction throughout the years: