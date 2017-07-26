WATCH: Mick Jagger Play Satisfaction In Six Different Decades

Happy birthday Mick Jagger! On 26 July 1943, Michael Phillip Jagger came into the world and the world would never be the same again.

As the frontman of The Rolling Stones, he shaped rock ’n’ roll as we know it. As half of a songwriting partnership with Keith Richards, he penned such evergreen hits as Paint It, Black, Jumping Jack Flash, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil, You Can’t Always Get What You Want… the list goes on.

And, of course, Jagger and Richards gave the world (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction. First released in the summer of 1965, it was the first Stones single to hit Number 1 in the UK and the US, placing the band in the same league at their “bitter rivals” The Beatles.

It’s a song that will never go away - and remains in the Stones’ setlist to this very day. The themes of frustration, money, boredom, cheap commercialisation of everything and wanting to stick it to The Man ring true over 50 years later.

It works from the point of view of a sulky teenager through to a middle aged average joe being told what to do by the boss:

“When I'm drivin' in my car, and the man come on the radio

He's tellin' me more and more about some useless information

Supposed to fire my imagination, I can't get no satisfaction!”

Watch Mick Jagger and the Stones play the classic hit from 1965, right through to the 21st century.

And if you need reminding of the song… here it is again: