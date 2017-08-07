Ronnie Wood Refused Chemo So He Didn't Lose His Hair

Ronnie Wood has opened up about a recent lung cancer scare which led to him undergoing surgery.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, The Rolling Stones rocker revealed: "I’ve had a fight with a touch of lung cancer."

He added: "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains – time to say goodbye. You never know what is going to happen.

"I was prepared for bad news but I also had faith it would be OK. Apart from the doctors, we didn’t tell anyone because we didn’t want to put anyone else though the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread I wasn’t going to go through chemo, I wasn’t going to use that bayonet in my body".

Asked if he was concerned the chemo wouldn't work, Wood replied: "No. It’s more I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere. I said, “No way.” And I just kept the faith it would be all right."

Luckily for the Paint It Black rocker - who quit smoking before the birth of his twins with Sally Humphies were born in 2016 - the cancer hand't spread and was able to be removed with surgery, meaning Wood can join his Rolling Stones bandmates on tour this year,

