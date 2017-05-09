The Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced brand new European tour dates for 2017.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts will embark on the STONES - NO FILTER tour, which will see them play t hirteen shows in twelve different venues across Europe in September & October this year.

Watch their tour trailer here:

Play The Rolling Stones - No Filter Trailer The Rolling Stones announce No Filter European tour dates. 00:57

These new dates follow their ground-breaking tour of South America on 2016, which culminated in their historic free concert in Havana, Cuba.

Mick Jagger said of the news: “I'm so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.”

Keith Richards added: “Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!!”

See the dates and get a taste of what to expect here:

Play The Rolling Stones - NO FILTER See the dates and get a taste of what to expect. 00:55

Find out more and get ticket sale date info here.

See the dates for The Stones' No Filter European Tour 2017:

9 September - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

12 September - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 September - Spielberg, Austria - Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

20 September - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

23 September - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls

27 September - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium

30 September - *Amsterdam, Holland - *Amsterdam ArenA

3 October - *Copenhagen, Denmark - *Parken Stadium

9 October - *Dusseldorf, Germany - *Esprit arena

12 October - *Stockholm, Sweden - *Friends Arena

15 October - *Arnhem, Holland - *GelreDome

19 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena

22 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena

* The Rolling Stones concerts in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Arnhem and Paris will be under cover with a roof facility at each stadium.