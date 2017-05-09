The Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour

The Best Albums Of 1989
Let's celebrate the best albums and singles of 1989… the year of The Stone Roses, Disintegration and Doolittle.
The Paint It Black legends will embark on European dates throughout September and October.
The Rolling Stones have announced brand new European tour dates for 2017.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts will embark on the STONES - NO FILTER tour, which will see them play t hirteen shows in twelve different venues across Europe in September & October this year.
Watch their tour trailer here:
The Rolling Stones - No Filter Trailer
The Rolling Stones announce No Filter European tour dates.
00:57
These new dates follow their ground-breaking tour of South America on 2016, which culminated in their historic free concert in Havana, Cuba.
Mick Jagger said of the news: “I'm so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.”
Keith Richards added: “Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!!”
See the dates and get a taste of what to expect here:
The Rolling Stones - NO FILTER
See the dates and get a taste of what to expect.
00:55
Find out more and get ticket sale date info here.
9 September - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark
12 September - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 September - Spielberg, Austria - Spielberg at Red Bull Ring
20 September - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
23 September - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls
27 September - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
30 September - *Amsterdam, Holland - *Amsterdam ArenA
3 October - *Copenhagen, Denmark - *Parken Stadium
9 October - *Dusseldorf, Germany - *Esprit arena
12 October - *Stockholm, Sweden - *Friends Arena
15 October - *Arnhem, Holland - *GelreDome
19 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena
22 October - *Paris, France - *U Arena
* The Rolling Stones concerts in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Arnhem and Paris will be under cover with a roof facility at each stadium.
